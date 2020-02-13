How EvCC Students Receive News

Data from a poll of EvCC students was made into an infographic detailing their preferences for receiving news.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 5? Send Email Cancel

EvCC students were recently surveyed regarding their daily news and how they receive it.

According to Zignal Labs, a digital data analytics company, “86 percent of Americans who read news articles on social media admit they don’t always fact check the news they read on social.” Of that, “44 percent will either share, comment or like the stories they’ve read and not fact checked.” In comparison, EvCC students are less likely to spread news that has not been fact checked (see infographic above).

PEW Research Center says, “The rise of ‘fake news’ and the proliferation of doctored narratives that are spread by humans and bots online are challenging publishers and platforms.”