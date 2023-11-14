Parking Woes Take a Turn for the Worse

Rob Ziegler EvCC’s maze-like parking is a hassle for students.

Parking remains a nightmare for students and staff arriving to school in Fall Quarter. With lots full of cars during peak times (from roughly 9 a.m. to noon) drivers have changed their morning plans.

Student Symon Martin has dealt with overflowed lots and the ramifications of crowding.

“A few times I’ve been late to class,” said Martin.

Finding parking on campus during peak times require drivers like Martin to circle around the lot until a space becomes available. Student Parker Best struggles with parking issues, but has found a workaround.

“I park across the street and walk about 10 minutes to campus,” said Best.

Along with morning plans involving leaving for campus early or parking and walking in hopes of getting to class on time, some students like Matthew Villasenor have attempted other methods, hoping to find an opening.

“I usually park in the neighborhood around the college,” said Villasenor.

Along with parking issues, acquiring a parking pass has been a lengthy process for those applying.

“I had to wait a long time in line for my parking pass,” said Villasenor.

Parking passes cost $54.40 if enrolled in 10 or more credits, and $37.92 if enrolled in nine or fewer credits.

There are resources at and around EvCC that are meant to aid in the parking issues. Many streets around campus provide parking with exceptions for specific times. City parking permits also offer extra flexibility regarding finding parking along the streets. Certain parking areas on campus are dedicated to students and staff who carpool or drive hybrid vehicles.

For the time being, students will need to continue being creative with their parking solutions.