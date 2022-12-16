Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos

If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights.

There are three locations to visit: Quil Ceda Creek Casino, Tulalip Bingo and Slots and Tulalip Resort and Casino. And it’s absolutely free! Take some beautiful wintry photos, or if you are feeling spontaneous, hit the ice skating rink at Tulalip Amphitheater open daily until January 8th, prices vary.

“We welcome visitors to drive by and view the magical displays at all the properties, stroll the grounds, strap on skates and join the fun as we kick-off this grand new holiday tradition,” said Martin Napeahi, general manager for Quil Ceda Village.

For more information visit the Quil Ceda Village Lights & Ice webpage.

Information taken from original source, here.