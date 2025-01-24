Online or On-Campus: Which is the preferred learning option at EvCC?

As colleges continue to navigate the evolving landscape of education, one of the biggest questions for students, teachers and administrators is: Should learning be in person or online?

Over the past few years, the balance between these two modes of instruction has shifted dramatically. This poses a big question: Do students at Everett Community College prefer attending classes online, or in person? This leaves many curious how the majority of students at EvCC feel about the choice between attending classes physically and virtually.

Online learning experienced a major surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, with educational institutions scrambling to adapt to the new circumstances. For some learners, the sudden transition to virtual classes was challenging, but it also offered unexpected benefits such as flexibility and convenience.

As a result, the shift to online classes proved to be more than just a temporary solution. Benefits like reduced commute times, the ability to work from home, and other learning options allow students to work at their own pace. All have kept online learning attractive, even post-pandemic.

The data received from EvCC’s Enrollment Office showed an increase in overall enrollment, with the number of students rising from 14,737 in the 2022-2023 academic year to 16,686 in 2023-2024.

Overall, the total number of students reflects a growing interest in what EvCC offers. This increase demonstrates the importance of EvCC’s academic programs and the quality of its services.

This is great news as it means that the college is doing a great job of meeting the needs of its students. It is important for them to continue to invest in its resources in order to provide the best possible education.

In terms of gender, the percentage of female students has slightly decreased from 57% to 56%, while male students have seen a marginal increase from 42% to 43%. The number of students identified as “other” has remained at 1% in both years. As for International students, there was a small decline from 273 in 2022-2023 to 252 in 2023-2024.

Alexis Delgado, a full-time student at EvCC and former member of The Clipper, shared his perspective on the difference between online and in-person in his eyes. He emphasized the benefits of in-person learning over online classes.

“I find it way easier to be in class, when you’re just online, especially within the comfort of your own home it’s easier to get lazy and push things off to a later time. Whereas when you’re actually in class you have to sit, the teachers in front of you, you have to pay attention,” Delgado said. He continued expressing a strong preference for the in-person college experience, highlighting how it contributes to both academic success and personal growth.

Nehemias Constanza, a part-time student at EvCC, shared his perspective on the experience of being an online student. “It’s different,” he said, noting that online learning can sometimes feel isolating. “I don’t do work at home because it’s too distracting. I don’t like being at my house doing schoolwork because I don’t see people.”

Despite these challenges, Constanza appreciates the flexibility that online classes offer. As a result, he is able to keep up with both his job and his class assignments. To stay focused, he prefers to complete his assignments at the Cascade Learning Resource Center.

In contrast with the growing popularity of online learning, many continue to prefer in-person classes, drawn by the unique environment that cannot be experienced virtually.

Student’s education often relies heavily on face-to-face lectures, group discussions, and extracurricular activities. Direct engagement with peers and teachers, as well as fewer distractions, can lead to more focused and interactive learning environments.

Additionally, students can benefit from the resources available on campus such as counseling, tutoring, academic advising, stores, food, and fitness center. Furthermore, EvCC is equipped with a robust technology infrastructure and reliable Wi-Fi that enhances the overall experience for students.

While many are drawn to the benefits of traditional in-person classes, others find that online education better suits their individual needs.

One of the main advantages of online classes is flexibility, allowing students to attend lectures at times that fit their schedules. Also, it can be more affordable, as it eliminates the need for expenses like on-campus housing, parking permits, and textbooks.

For some, accessibility is a key factor. Commuting to campus can be time-consuming and stressful, especially when parking is very limited. Additionally, online learning offers a more comfortable environment for students who experience anxiety around social interactions, or find it difficult to wake up early for morning classes.



Whether attending in person, fully online or hybrid, students have more options than ever before when it comes to how they experience college. While online education continues to grow in popularity, in-person learning still holds a significant place in the hearts of students.

As the education landscape evolves one thing remains certain: flexibility is key, and the future of college education will be as diverse as the students it serves.