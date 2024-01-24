MLK Jr. Day Food Drive Dampened by Weather

EvCC Website MLK Jr. food drive aims to bring community together.

In a demonstration of community and compassion, local residents, students and staff gathered together to organize a food drive in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, supplying aid beyond the EvCC campus.

Inspired by the legacy of Dr. King’s commitment to equality and social justice, individuals from around the school and community wanted to make an impact on those facing homelessness and hunger.

DeLon Lewis, a staff member in the Equity and Social Justice Department, shared what it means to be a part of the event and to help the community.

“I want to help the homeless and hungry. There are hungry people on our streets and this event here means more than food in the community,” Lewis said. He added that MLK Jr.’s legacy meant more than just equality and justice.

“People recognize MLK and his work, but do not know that he meant more. He represented the Poor People’s Campaign and really pushed solutions to help the poor,” Lewis said. “The universal basic needs before MLK had passed are still relevant to now.”

Due to the weather conditions and accumulated snow on the roadways, the event turnout was short of what was expected. Lewis said he wanted the school to provide more event opportunities surrounding food and helping out the people on the streets.

The donations collected during the MLK food drive go towards the campus food pantry, helping to supplement current inventory.

Along with the food pantry, the Volunteers of America (VOA) have played a major role in giving food back to the community through their own food bank on Broadway.

Located on campus in Whitehorse Hall 290, the food pantry is available for walk-ins and appointments as needed. It is open to all students and staff experiencing issues obtaining food. The VOA Western Washington food bank is located at 1230 Broadway and accommodates walk-ins from the community.