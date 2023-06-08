2023 Spring Awards Recognize Faculty, Staff and Administration
Thank you for making a difference.
You Made a Difference Awards
John Toler – Nursing Instructor
Kristine Washburn – Physics Instructor
Tara Murphy – Cosmetology Instructor
Allison Werling – Counselor
Emerging Classified Staff Award
Michael Rhodes – Instructional Tech, Photo and Journalism
Extra Effort Awards
Sarah Damp – Executive Assitant, Instruction
Eleanor Hall – Program Specialist, Student Success Technology
Exceptional Faculty Awards
Derek Nelson
Wendy Houston
Marla Hyder
Allison Werling
Entry Advising Center Faculty Advisors
Distinguished Classified Staff Award
Gregory Font – Campus Safety and Security
George Shuh Awards
George Shuh – Outstanding Faculty
Heidi Weiss-Green
George Shuh – Outstanding Classified Staff
Patty Newman
George Shuh – Outstanding Exampt Administrator
Christine Sullivan – Counseling Center
Equity and Inclusion Award
Diversity, Equity and Social Justice Curriculum Committee
Jayne Joyner, Omar Marquez, Dr. Christina Sampson, Phebe Shen, Dr. Steven Tobias, Dorrin Wanjiru, Shelli Jordan-Zirkle, Adja Fame and Avianca Walker
Presidential Service Award
Darrell Cain – Interim President