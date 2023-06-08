2023 Spring Awards Recognize Faculty, Staff and Administration

Thank you for making a difference.

Jerrilyn Brower, Art Director|June 8, 2023

Jerrilyn Brower

You Made a Difference Awards

John Toler – Nursing Instructor

Kristine Washburn – Physics Instructor

Tara Murphy – Cosmetology Instructor

Allison Werling – Counselor

 

Emerging Classified Staff Award

Michael Rhodes – Instructional Tech, Photo and Journalism

 

Extra Effort Awards

Sarah Damp – Executive Assitant, Instruction

Eleanor Hall – Program Specialist, Student Success Technology

 

Exceptional Faculty Awards

Derek Nelson

Wendy Houston

Marla Hyder

Allison Werling

Entry Advising Center Faculty Advisors

 

Distinguished Classified Staff Award

Gregory Font – Campus Safety and Security

 

George Shuh Awards

George Shuh – Outstanding Faculty

Heidi Weiss-Green

 

George Shuh – Outstanding Classified Staff

Patty Newman

 

George Shuh – Outstanding Exampt Administrator

Christine Sullivan – Counseling Center

 

Equity and Inclusion Award

Diversity, Equity and Social Justice Curriculum Committee

Jayne Joyner, Omar Marquez, Dr. Christina Sampson, Phebe Shen, Dr. Steven Tobias, Dorrin Wanjiru, Shelli Jordan-Zirkle, Adja Fame and Avianca Walker

 

Presidential Service Award

Darrell Cain – Interim President

 

Information courtesy of John Olsen – Executive Director, Government & Community Relations and Executive Director of the EvCC Foundation