What Could Happen with Transgender College Athletes?

Recent changes to federal legislation have resulted in more uncertainty towards the future security for transgender student athletes to compete at Everett Community College. The Biden administration will now allows schools to individually make the choice of whether or not transgender students are allowed to compete in athletics.

While blanket bans on all transgender athletes will not be allowed, the change would provide more flexibility to block transgender athletes from competing.

EvCC is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference, along with other public institutions in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. According to the NWAC Codebook, transgender men may compete on men’s teams, but are no longer allowed to compete on women’s teams. The rule drastically differs for transgender women, requiring one years’ documentation of testosterone-suppression treatment before the student is allowed to compete with the women’s team.



The EvCC Equal Opportunity and Title IX webpage has a list of goals aimed towards providing an inclusive and safe environment for queer and trans students. Everett has increased efforts towards this goal with the addition of all-gender bathrooms on campus, along with the overarching objective of affirming and advocating for transgender rights.

Susanne Weatherly is EvCC’s Title IX Coordinator, has stated that “the school will follow the NWAC’s policy.” Any future changes to EvCC’s administration or NWAC’s policy will have an impact on Everett’s rulebook.

Weatherly began her position as Title IX Coordinator earlier this year. She has worked at EvCC for several years; beginning in 2019 as an assistant director for disability services. Focusing primarily on providing interpretive and assistive services for students who were deaf or hard of hearing. Within her new role as the Title IX Coordinator, her focus is not unequivocally on gender equality, but also on “discrimination rights, [including] race and ethnicity and background and language,” according to Weatherly.

EvCC, along with all public institutions in Washington, are required to have a Title IX coordinator on campus. Title IX is a law that was put into place in 1972, prohibiting sex-based discrimination within federally funded educational institutions. The role of the coordinator is to support and provide assistance to students and staff facing sex-based discrimination or sexual assault. The coordinator is able to help students reach the equity they are warranted, along with providing further resources and assistance to victims of sexual violence and harassment.

With many states already prohibiting transgender students from competing, the incumbent president of EvCC suddenly holds significant influence. Everett’s uncompromising commitment to follow the guidelines set in the rulebook potentially jeopardizes the future security of transgender students.