SNA Budget Renewal/Information on How Budget Works

ASB Vice President of Budget reported at last Friday’s student senate meeting that the projected SNA budget for EvCC student servicing clubs and organizations is set to be revealed in mid-March. A budget that is entirely funded by the tuition payments of EvCC students.

For every credit a student pays for, $11.33 of that payment is delegated to a service and activities (SNA) fee, maxing out at $113.30 (or 10 credits) per student. All of the money accumulated from this fee constitutes a budget that is initially approximated by the Budgeting Office of EvCC before being allocated to the SNA committee. This committee of elected students and faculty advisors are then responsible for handling the funds. The 2021-2022 SNA budget was nearly $1.7 million, and according to ASB VP of Budget Meg Macdonald, is roughly equivalent to the previous year’s budget.

Student servicing organizations, including the athletics department, student clubs, and even The Clipper itself, must submit an annual request for SNA funding to be included in the divvying of the budget. Any requests for funding from new organizations or requests for increases in organization funding must be conducted in front of the SNA committee. “It’s just a 15 minute meeting of you telling us why you want this budget, what do you plan on using it for, how do you plan on servicing the students within your club or organization for this school year” says Meg Macdonald, ASB Vice President of Budget.

According to the senate meeting report, all budget hearings for the 2022-2023 fiscal year have been completed. “Requests for funding are typically due at the end of January each year”, said Dean of Student Life and academic advisor for ASB, Jennefer Rhodes. “The students are always fiscally conservative with their budget projections and have worked very hard to maintain a sustainable budget each year”.

The fiscal year begins July 1st and ends June 30th, at which time the budget is renewed and accessible upon request from the approved student organizations. Due to strict regulations on what SNA funding can and cannot be used for, a request to access an organization’s entitled funding must be approved by SNA advisors, the Dean of Student Government, EvCC VP’s, and even the EvCC President to approve the request.

Another facet to the SNA budgeting process is their contingency fund, home to “[A] certain percentage of the projected balance that goes specifically to things that you don’t necessarily think of when making a budget”, says Macdonald. In addition to this stable percentage, any funds that were not used by their entitled organization in a given year are allocated to this contingency fund. The 2021-2022 budget information is available to the student body and can be accessed using the link below. We will be keeping you updated as the projected budget for the next fiscal year is released.

2021-2022 SNA Budget Book.pdf (everettcc.edu)