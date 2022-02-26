Add Some Fun to Your Spring Break

Spring break is right around the corner at Everett Community College (EvCC). Why not add some fun to your time off from studies with a variety of leisure activities nearby to choose from?

Billie Eilish Concert – If you are looking to enjoy the music of a contemporary award-winning artist, check out Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” world tour concert. It’s coming to the Climate Pledge Arena at the Seattle Center on March 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are selling fast, but some are still available at all major ticket outlets. As of this writing, tickets start at $120/each. EvCC student Grace Setiawan says she would enjoy this because she “loves” Billie Ellish’s music, especially the song, “when the party’s over.”

Lowell Riverfront Trail – If a simple hike is more your style, try out the Lowell Riverfront Trail in Everett. It’s an easy trail with lots of river views and benches for relaxing along a 3 mile round-trip hike. The trail is family and dog friendly (on a leash). Get directions and learn more at Lowell Riverfront Trail – Washington | AllTrails.

Bob Herman Wildlife Preserve – If you are just looking for a place to enjoy nature, make your way to the Bob Herman Wildlife Preserve in Snohomish County. It’s the perfect location for watching wildlife, fishing, picnicking and walking in nature; and it’s free of charge. Whether solo or with a family, it’s a beautiful location to spend an afternoon connecting with nature. Find out more at Bob Heirman Wildlife Preserve Park at Thomas’ Eddy – Seattle NorthCountry.

Hibulb Cultural Center & Natural History Preserve – If the weather is uncooperative and you’d like to enjoy something indoors, head a few miles north to Tulalip to enjoy the Hibulb Cultural Center. This cultural center won the 2021 Best Museum award bestowed by the Everett Herald Readers Choice Awards. It boasts 23,000 square feet of interactive exhibits educating visitors about the history and culture of the Tulalip Tribes. It’s open every day of the week except Mondays, opening Tuesday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. and on weekends at noon. It closes each day at 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $10.00 for adults to $6.00 for students 6-17 years and families of up to 6 members can enter for $25.00 as a group. More information can be found at The Tulalip Tribes Hibulb Cultural Center is More Than a Museum.

Everett Silvertips Game – If you are a sports fan, consider attending one or more games hosted by the Everett Silvertips, Everett’s own minor league hockey team. The team hosts several opponents over spring break; including the Vancouver Giants, Spokane Chiefs, and Portland Winterhawks. Games are held at the Angels of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Avenue in Everett and tickets run around $28/each at Everett Silvertips Tickets & Schedule | Ticketsonsale.

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to explore your community and its surroundings this spring break. Everett and nearby locations offer a unique mix of big city events and small-town attractions that are bound to make your time off more enjoyable, whether for a single afternoon or over several days of excursions. Take some time to relax and enjoy!