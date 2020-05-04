EvCC to develop a plan to safely allow some in-person labs for professional/technical programs later this month.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signs new COVID-19 order to slowly reopen the state's economy. This photo was taken at the 2020 State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Washington State Capital Building in Olympia.

At 5:01 p.m. today, EvCC President Dr. Daria Willis sent out an announcement via email to the student body regarding the new COVID-19 order signed by Gov. Jay Inslee today.

The new order explains the phases and plans to reopen Washington State’s economy. One of the services that will reopen is higher education which is considered in Washington State as an essential service. “Limited instructional activity in lab settings is permitted, as long as safety protocols are followed,” said Willis in the announcement.

Willis is set to meet with the various EvCC vice presidents and deans to develop the college’s plan to safely allow some in-person labs for some of the schools professional/technical programs later this month. “The safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our highest priority,” said Willis.

Though higher education is considered essential, EvCC will remain closed to the public and will continue serving students virtually. Any faculty who have been working from home will continue doing so unless previously instructed.

President Willis also doubled down on the school’s plan to offer Summer quarter classes online to the greatest extent possible. “I agree with the governor that slowly returning to public life is the safest choice,” said Willis. “None of us want to go through this again. We are taking this slowly and carefully, and continuing to wash our hands.”

Willis expects to have an update for the school by the end of the day on Friday, May 8, and reiterated that more news about Fall quarter is coming soon.